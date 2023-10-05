City approves bargaining agreement with machinists

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The City of Missoula on Wednesday approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The local arm of the union represents employees within the city's Fleet Services division.

“The four-year contract calls for a 3.1% increase for FY 24 compared to FY23,” said Angela Simonson, the city's director of human resources. “The COLA that was negotiated for this team came to 4% year over year for those three additional years.”

The agreement with the International Association of Machinists also includes longevity pay of $12 per month in additional to wages and provides 6% of one's hourly rate for each 24-hour period when a worker is placed in weekend stand-by status for winter events.

According to the city, a mechanic-welder will receive $36.74 hourly starting next July. That will increase to $43.98 by July 2026. A lead worker will also receive $38.99 starting next July and $46.73 starting July 2026.

“This is within the budget that has already been approved for FY 24,” said Simonson. “There are no budget amendments for this request.”