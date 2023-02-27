Missoula Police Chief White announces plans to retire

(Missoula Current) After three years with the city, Missoula Police Department Chief Jaeson White plans to retire, concluding a nearly 35-year career in law enforcement.

The city on Monday announced White's plans, saying his retirement would be effective at the end of March.

“Chief White has had a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement,” Mayor Jordan Hess said in a statement. “We’re pleased that he chose to spend the last three years with us, and we’re grateful for his thoughtful leadership.”

In its announcement, the city touched on a number of issues White helped lead and address in Missoula, including a formal officer training program, a modernized use-of-force policy, and better public reporting.

During his tenure, White also implemented the department's first strategic plan, created a new Reserve Office Program, and followed police staffing studies to make efficient use of patrol officers.

“It has been my privilege to serve the men and women of the Missoula Police Department and this community,” White said in a statement. “The Missoula Police Department is an excellent organization, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to help continue to move it forward.”

White was initially hired by former Mayor John Engen, who cited White's “extensive experience in the field,” his role with the California Highway Patrol, and his administrative skills. White's first day on the job was March 1, 2020.

“After 34 years in the law enforcement profession, it is time to enjoy the slower pace of life offered by retirement,” he said.

The city said its leadership team would begin its search for a replacement.