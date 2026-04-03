Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) An executive order signed by President Donald Trump this week could hold sway over mail-in voting, though local election officials say it's true impacts aren't yet clear.

Missoula County elections supervisor Bradly Seaman said the order already faces a number of legal challenges, and the Montana Secretary of State's Office has yet to clarify any changes it plans related to Trump's order.

“I can't say for sure what the impacts will be,” Seaman said. “But as I look at it, there should be minimal impact to voters. I don't know that voters will see a huge change, but we don't have the details yet, and that's always the big catch.”

The order directs the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make a list of voting-age citizens in each state and share it with state election officials.

The order also requires the U.S. Postal Service to only send and receive ballots that include a particular tracking barcode. The order also requires states to inform the Postal Service at least 90 days before a federal election on whether they will allow ballots to be sent through the mail.

“For our side, with the requirements on envelopes and other steps there, it's not a big change to us, and nothing that looks likely to have an impact on voters,” Seaman said. “But that being said, I don't know what those other requirements will be yet.”

Seaman said the earliest deadline in Trump's order takes effect 60 days from the date of signing. Missoula County Public Schools has an election on a proposed levy this May and the state primary is scheduled for June.

Seaman believes the two elections won't be impacted by the new order, as ballots will already be in the mail. However, the Secretary of State hasn't made clear how it will respond to the order. The SOS didn't respond to a request for comment sent on Thursday afternoon.

“With legal challenges and rules to be written, and two upcoming elections, we're going to make sure people are really successful before these two (elections),” Seaman said. “We'll have already sent ballots for the June election. There's not likely to be any impact for that election as of those dates and deadlines. This is a big year, but I can't say in absolutes. That's what it's looking like.”

Other changes made to elections in Montana have already taken effect. They include changes to same-day voter registration and how ballots are designed and packaged.

Seaman said the Missoula County Elections Office has complied with those changes.

“Changes in Election Day registration could impact voter's ability to cast a ballot,” Seaman said. “The aspects on our side are really related to envelope design and items we're already meeting and have been meeting for years.”