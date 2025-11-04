(Missoula Current) The United Way of Missoula County on Tuesday awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center to help meet the surge in demand resulting from the suspension of federal SNAP benefits.

The grants include $5,000 from the United Way’s Emergency & Disaster Assistance Fund, and $5,000 from a longtime United Way donor who wished to remain anonymous.

Although two federal judges recently ordered the Trump administration to use contingency funds to restore the SNAP program, the organization still sees significant uncertainty over how and when recipients will see the benefits reloaded onto their cards.

Even with swift compliance, experts predict it could take several weeks for families to receive assistance. During that time, many of Montana’s 77,000 SNAP recipients will likely face food insecurity.

“We know that Missoula Food Bank and Community Center — which already serves thousands of Missoulians — will face increased demands as the result of the suspension of SNAP,” said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County. “Even if the government moves quickly to restore SNAP benefits, it will take at least a couple of weeks for families to receive them. We felt we had to do whatever we could to help the food bank feed hungry families during this unprecedented time.”

The United Way said the grant will provide a critical funding bridge to help the Missoula Food Bank navigate the disruption in benefits.