Missoula police investigating gang activity, shooting

(Missoula Current) Several juveniles were detained by law enforcement officials in Missoula this week in connection to gang activity, a shooting and a stolen car.

The Missoula Police Department on Tuesday said it has been investigating recent instances of reported juvenile gang activity in the city. The incidents have primarily involved juveniles who are suspected of criminal activity and claim a variety of different gang allegiances.

On February 2nd at roughly 1:56 a.m., several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near Ernest Ave and South Russell Street. They also reported a suspicious vehicle fleeing the area.

Law enforcement found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop before detaining the car's juvenile occupants.

“Several of the juveniles present were suspected gang members based upon previous information, and several were found to be in possession of gang paraphernalia,” the police department said in a statement. “A search of the vehicle located a handgun the same caliber of shell casings recovered at the shooting scene.”

The department said the shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between rival gang members and that immediately prior to the shooting, some of the juveniles in the stolen car had been displaying gang hand-signs.

One juvenile was arrested for two felonies including theft of a stolen vehicle and criminal endangerment for allegedly firing the gun. A second was arrested for probation violation.

“This case has been referred for prosecution and it continues to be actively investigated,” the department said. “Further charges may be referred for prosecution as new information and evidence is discovered through this investigation.”

The Montana Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act allows for additional penalties for any crimes committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other criminal gang activity is encouraged to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.