Missoula, Bozeman closing in on green power program

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) After years of work, the city and county of Missoula may be closing in on a program that would let customers of NorthWestern Energy purchase power from new sources of renewable energy.

The Green Power Program – a partnership between Missoula and the city of Bozeman – would mark a key milestone in an ongoing push to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2030.

The city and county of Missoula will vote on the program next week while Bozeman is set to do the same today.

“I am thrilled to see all three local governing bodies review and approve the Lead Community Agreement in the coming days,” Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said in a statement. “After years of work together, this marks an important milestone to offer NorthWestern Energy customers in these areas renewable energy if they choose it.”

The effort kicked off in 2021 and, at the time, included the city of Helena. Missoula and Bozeman remain in the partnership and extended their push for a “green tariff” in 2023 with support from Energy Strategies LLC.

Under the contract, Energy Strategies worked with NorthWestern in developing the tariff, which would be completely voluntary. If adopted, the program would allow customers of regulated utilities to buy power from newly developed renewable energy sources through a special rate.

Doing so would further clean electricity goals in both Missoula and Bozeman.

“This is a significant step toward giving more communities, businesses and households the opportunity to choose clean energy,” said Svein Newman, the county's climate action program manager. “The Green Power Program would be a direct way for customers to subscribe to a new renewable resource, built here in Montana.”

While the players have changed over the past several years, those involved have said NorthWestern Energy has been a key partner in the process. If the Green Power Program is fully adopted, it would be the first such program in Montana.

"This project originated from a request from these communities, and NorthWestern Energy is excited to move closer with the communities on a solution that addresses their needs while safeguarding safe, reliable affordable service for all customers,” said Charlie Lane, NorthWestern Energy director of regulatory affairs. “The willingness of all parties to work together helped achieve a balanced outcome, and we appreciate the constructive engagement that made this progress possible.”