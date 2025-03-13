(Missoula Current) The state labor department and Missoula College announced a new partnership this week, making the school the first in Montana to host an on-campus jobs chapter for graduates.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said the Jobs for Montana Graduates (JMG) chapter will expand postsecondary options for students and strengthen the pipeline from high school to career.

“Our goal is to establish a chapter in every Montana middle and high school, because we know this program works,” labor Commissioner Sarah Swanson said in a statement. “JMG gives students the skills they need to get a job, keep a job, and quit a job the right way.”

According to the agency, more than 1,600 middle and high school students across Montana will now have a two-year campus where they can continue their education with the support of a JMG chapter.

Currently, approximately 90 students across Missoula's high schools are enrolled in the pilot program. Swanson said the program plans to add additional partnerships with state and tribal colleges to reach more students.

“By focusing on soft skill development, Montana JMG students are better prepared to enter the workforce with confidence and professionalism,” Swanson said.