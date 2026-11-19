(Missoula Current) Officers with the Missoula Police Department arrested and booked an adult male on charges of homicide late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 34th Street just before 9 p.m. on reports that an adult male had been shot. First responders tended to the victim before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Nolen Skime was arrested for murder and booked into the Missoula County Detention Center.

“Officers believe this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect were known to one another,” the police department said in a statement. “The suspect is in custody and there is currently no known ongoing threat to the public.”

The police department declined to release any additional information.