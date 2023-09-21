Missoula police arrest 20 year-old after morning gunshots

(Missoula Current) A 20 year-old male was taken into custody early Thursday after the Missoula Police Department responded to reports of gunshots off South Russell Street.

The man is now facing charges of criminal endangerment.

According to the department, officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of South Russell Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

A witness identified a white passenger car as the vehicle associated with the incident. The first responding officer located the vehicle and was backed by responding officers who took the suspect into custody without incident.

“Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the discharge of the firearm,” the department said in a statement. “A firearm, believed to be connected to the incident, was located, and subsequently seized by law enforcement.”

The Missoula Police Department is actively investigating this matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm and any potential motive.