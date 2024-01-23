City Council remembers Missoula police officer Jerry Odlin

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Several members of the City Council on Monday night remembered Missoula Police Department Sgt. Jerry Odlin's dedication to the city, his job and family before his passing last week.

Council member Bob Campbell, who retired from the police department before running for City Council, served many years with Odlin and remembered his friend fondly.

“He was a great asset to the community,” Campbell said. “I loved his quick wit and sense of sarcasm. It's a great loss to this department and a great loss to this community.”

Odlin and Campbell joined the police department back in 2000 and served together as probationary officers. Two decades later, Odlin was present for Campbell's retirement ceremony.

The two spent most of their years in the patrol division before Odlin became a field training officer. He made corporal in 2007 and sergeant shortly after.

Campbell said Odlin lived by the creed, “Doing the right thing in the right way, at the right time and for the right reason.”

“He lived that day in and day out,” Campbell said. “I tried to emulate that work.”

Odlin was married with children. His brother, Chris Odlin, retired from the police department in 2020.

“The police department is a family,” said Campbell. “I know from my personal experience that family is going to be there for Sherry (Odlin) and for the family going forward.”

Other members of City Council also thanked Odlin and his family for their service and dedication, including Mayor Andrea Davis.

“He absolutely will be missed,” said Davis. “It's a member our Missoula family that does leave a very large gap.”