MPD: Missoula man dies after resisting arrest

(Missoula Current) A man who resisted arrest and was given a dose of Narcan died while being taken into custody on Wednesday, the Missoula Police Department said.

The name of the 39-year-old male hasn't been released.

According to a statement by MPD, officers were dispatched with Missoula Rural Fire to reports of a structure fire at roughly 1:30 p.m. on Dixon Avenue. The fire was likely caused “by a criminal act,” the department added.

Upon arrival, police officers attempted to detain the male related to the fire investigation, but the male was uncooperative and resisted arrest, the department stated.

“After a prolonged physical altercation, the male became unresponsive,” the department stated. “Officers administered Narcan, performed CPR and deployed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) until medical professionals arrived. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Montana Department of Justice will investigate the incident and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

“The Missoula Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the decedent’s family for the loss of their loved one,” the department said.