(Missoula Current) Missoula police officers arrested a woman on Monday night who allegedly shot and killed a man and barricaded herself in a nearby residence.

Officers with the Missoula Police Department were sent to the 1700 block of South 8th Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on a 56-year-old male. He was later pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

Witnesses reported that the 35-year-old suspect, John “Joan” Eikens, had returned to her residence with the firearm and barricaded herself inside. In response, both the Crisis Negotiating Team (CNT) and SWAT team were called.

“CNT made numerous attempts to establish contact with the homicide suspect over several hours, utilizing verbal communication and messaging, but these efforts were unsuccessful,” the department stated. "Subsequently, SWAT employed various procedures and operations to apprehend the suspect, including the use of less-than-lethal methods.”

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., the Missoula Police Department took Eikens into custody without further incident.

“The Missoula Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the department stated. “We want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”