Missoula police arrest suspect connected to Spokane homicide

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man connected to a homicide investigation in Spokane.

A police spokesperson said local officers were led to the 2400 block of Clark Fork Lane around noon. The response included the department's Special Weapons and Tactics team, or SWAT.

“To ensure a safe resolution, flash sound diversionary devices were deployed,” the department stated in a release. “Shortly thereafter, 25-year-old Glen Dylan Burkey surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.”

According to the Spokane Police Department, Burkey was wanted in connection to a shooting incident that killed 13-year-old Gavin Looper.

The incident took place in the early morning hours and didn't appear to be a random act, Spokane police stated. It added that Burkey was wanted for 2nd degree murder, drive by shooting and 2nd degree assault.

Burkey was found in Missoula where the response included a number of divisions within the department, including the SWAT unit, the Crisis Negotiations Team, detectives and the FBI's regional violent crimes task force.