Montana congressional delegation praises Trump’s address

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Members of Montana's congressional delegation praised President Donald Trump's national address on Tuesday night, though other voices weren't as supportive.

In a video statement posted to X, Sen. Steve Daines described Trump's address as “outstanding.”

“We're ushering in a new era of American greatness,” Daines said. “In just a few short months, President Trump has done what Biden failed to do his entire term. With Trump at the helm, America is the leader on the world stage once again.”

Tuesday night's address was the first for U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy, who unseated Democrat Jon Tester in November.

In his own statement, Sheehy blasted Democrats for their “disappointing behavior” during Trump's speech.

“Tonight, Congress and the American people heard directly from President Trump about how his administration has hit the ground running to secure our borders, unleash American energy, lower costs, rebuild our military, and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in our sprawling federal bureaucracy,” Sheehy said.

“Democrats refused to celebrate America’s wins or even stand to honor a 13-year-old battling cancer. Despite their disappointing behavior, Republicans are delivering results – and we’re just getting started.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke also backed Trump and the new Republican agenda.

“President Trump and House Republicans have been clear, we will not cut Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid benefit(s),” Zinke said. “We are also hellbent on making sure that illegal aliens, fraudsters and dead people aren’t being paid and weakening the system. Billions of dollars in savings there alone will make the programs stronger and improve the budget sheet. It’s common sense!”

While Montana's congressional delegation is now void of any Democrats, not all voices supported Trump's address and the political agenda buried within it.

Among them, the Center for Western Priorities took issue with Trump's firing of thousands of civil servants – a move backed and celebrated by Elon Musk.

“Trump can’t balance the budget by firing the park rangers, veterans, scientists, and foresters who maintain our public lands,” the organization said. “Members of Congress are cowering at home in their districts, afraid to face the constituents who are the victims of Elon Musk’s rampage, as a government shutdown looms in ten days. That’s the state of the union today, just six weeks into Donald Trump’s second term."