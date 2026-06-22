Montana gasoline prices continue to fall

(Missoula Current) Gas prices across Montana continue to fall – a timely welcome for those hitting the road over the Independence Day weekend.

The statewide average in Montana on Monday morning was $4.05 while the national average dropped to $3.92 per gallon. The average rate in Missoula County was $4.09, according to AAA.

The latest prices mark a reduction of $0.50 from one month ago, when the average price in Montana was $4.59 for a gallon or regular gasoline.

“Crude oil prices are down as the U.S. and Iran reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” said Doug Johnson, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group. “These sliding gas prices are welcome news for millions of people who are preparing to travel for Independence Day in record numbers starting next weekend.”

For those with electric vehicles, the national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down one cent this past week to $0.41. In Montana the average per kilowatt hour of electricity is $0.42.