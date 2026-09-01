Mountain Line eyes bus stop improvements – shelters and seating

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Mountain Line plans to seek a new federal grant to make vast improvements to its system of bus stops, including more seating, shelters and signage.

Missoula County on Tuesday signed a letter of support as the agency prepares to submit its application to the Federal Transit Authority, seeking funding from the Low or No Emissions program and the Bus Stop Improvements Plan.

In the past, Mountain Line has successfully landed funding to purchase 14 battery-electric buses, along with funding for its new $39 million maintenance and operations facility.

This time, however, additional electric buses aren't part of the application according to Jordan Hess, Mountain Line's CEO and general manager.

“The (Trump) administration has telegraphed that they will not be purchasing zero-emission vehicles with this funding, which is statutorily dedicated to low- and no-emission vehicles,” said Hess. “So we're taking a little different approach this cycle.”

Instead of seeking funding for vehicles, the agency will seek roughly $4 million to improve its bus stops. The agency's bus stop improvement plan will go before the board this fall for final approval.

Hess said the funding would ensure every stop in the system has seating. It would also deliver 50 new shelters, 40 benches and 148 “SimmieSeats.”

“Every transit trip starts and ends at a bus stop,” he said. “The whole point is to elevate the rider experience and make transit easier to ride and more comfortable to ride.”

Mountain Line provides transit service across 70 square miles and has grown its service in recent years to include seven-day service and free ridership. Construction on its new maintenance and operations facility has also begun.

The agency is now looking to improve the rider experience.

“This funding would enable Mountain Line to improve the safety, accessibility and reliability of transit infrastructure while ensuring residents can access essential services, employment, education and opportunities throughout our growing region,” the county stated in its letter of support.

Hess added that regardless of the grant application's outcome, Mountain Line will begin adding new signage at its stops detailing the specific route and offering a QR code for real-time bus information.