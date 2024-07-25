Mountain Line adjusts bus routes around trees, power lines

(Missoula Current) As crews scramble to clear roads and remove downed power lines in the wake of Wednesday night's storm, Mountain Line has adjusted several routes.

The transportation agency said Thursday thatRoutes 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, and 14 are running normally.

Route 9 is not running today due to road obstacles and downed power lines.

Route 12 is missing the inbound 39th & Barbara stop due to a downed power line. Outbound Route 12 is running normally.

Routes 2 and 3 are detouring to avoid a downed tree and power line on Scott Street and will miss the Scott & Sherwood and Phillips & Scott stops.

For any questions, call us at 406-215-2464 (normal phone numbers are not working, but this number is getting through) or through our Contact Us page, and see the Transit app for updated alerts and real-time bus locations.