MPD responds to shots fired, detains two men

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department responded Wednesday morning to reports of shots fired near the 500 block of East Broadway.

At roughly 1 a.m., based on information provided by witnesses, officers detained two men ages 15 and 25. The later failed to comply with officer commands and was tazed to prevent him from reaching into his pockets.

“Due to the reported involvement of a firearm and the information provided by witnesses, an officer deployed a Taser to prevent the male from accessing his pockets as he had stated he was going to do,” the department stated in a news release. “The male was evaluated by medical personnel before both suspect males were transported to the Missoula Police Department for interviews with detectives.”

Officers canvassed the area and located multiple spent shell casings. A vehicle at the scene appeared to have been struck by gunfire. At this time, no additional damage or impact locations have been identified, the department said.

Both individuals have since been released without charges, pending further investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact (406) 552-6300 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444 referencing case 2026-16439.