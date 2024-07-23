NorthWestern threatens to shut off power, due to weather

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) While NorthWestern Energy seeks its second rate increase in as many years, it's now telling ratepayers that it could shut off power supply in the coming days.

The monopoly energy company on Tuesday night said that due to “extreme” weather conditions, it may be forced to cut power to “safely operate the electrical grid.”

“This is the earliest stage of the plan. If extreme weather conditions threaten our ability to safely operate the electrical grid, we will turn off power to help protect public safety,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Northwestern two weeks ago said it will approach the all-Republican Montana Public Service Commission in seeking a rate increase.

They’re initially asking for an interim rate increase – about $2 a month for a typical residential electrical user and $5 a month for a typical natural gas user – that would take effect in October.

They’ll also propose an additional increase to take effect in 2025, bringing the total to around $9 a month for an average electrical user and $9 a month for a gas user.

Crystal Lail, NorthWestern’s chief financial officer, says inflation is part of what drove the need to raise rates. She cited rising costs for things like materials, labor and interest rates.

“A typical business, when they see their costs increase, they would adjust those prices to customers right away and give them that price signal,” she said. “We as a regulated utility have a very formal and public process to do that.”

But as temperatures have soared across the state and foul weather comes into play, the utility said it may no longer be able to safely provide power.

"If a customer’s power is going to be shut off, we will contact you directly via email and/or phone at the email address or phone number we have on file. We continue to watch the forecasted wind event," the company said.