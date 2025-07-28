County to consider protecting 16 acres on Clark Fork River

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula County this week will consider a proposal to conserve 16 acres of forested ground on the Clark Fork River with funding from two open space bonds.

The Tipp site sits off the Kim Williams Trail just east of Missoula and its prized for its conservation and recreational qualities. A majority of the property sits in the floodplain, limiting its development potential.

“It's got direct access to the river,” said Jenny Zaso, the county's open lands manager. “There's a lot of potential to have some recreation access.”

Proposed open space purchase. Proposed open space purchase. loading...

The project's total cost is roughly $230,000, though the landowner will donate roughly $117,000 in land value. The City Council has already approved allocating $112,000 from its share of the 2006 and 2018 open space bonds.

If the county concurs with the expenditure, the project would conserve more land along the urban stretch of the river.

If secured, owner Bryan Tipp would name property after his father Ray Tipp, a former Missoula attorney and member of the Missoula Valley Irrigation District. City ordinance allows for naming rights if one donates 51% or more of the total value of the property.

The county will consider the proposal on Tuesday.