City to consider Hip Strip parking district

(Missoula Current) Looking to ensure vehicle turnover and preserve parking for residents, the Missoula Parking Commission may expand its jurisdiction into the Hip Strip and surrounding streets.

Parking Services Director Jodi Pilgrim this week presented a draft of the proposed parking plan to members of the City Council and covered the rational for expanding the parking district.

“The area does meet the criteria for expansion,” she said. “Whether we expand our jurisdiction or not, we need to address the competing interests of residents, high-school students and staff in that area.”

Demand for parking within the Hip Strip is high. The area within the proposed expansion includes Higgins Avenue and areas between Third and Sixth streets. Pilgrim said the area exceeds 75% parking occupancy during a typical day, which qualifies it for potential management.

Expanding management into the district would help distribute parking and ensure turnover. Currently, some downtown employees park their cars south of the river and leave them there all day, Pilgrim said.

“One way we can increase the parking supply is to ensure there aren't vehicles being stored in the right-of-way all day long by people who don't actually need those vehicles,” said Pilgrim. “It's not a good use of that public resource and without managing parking, we can't account for that.”

Proposed parking district south of the Clark Fork River.

The area is also poised for redevelopment, with one project already on the table. Waypointe Homes LP is looking to build a multi-story building on Myrtle and Fourth streets. The proposed redevelopment of the former Missoulian property has also generated interest.

Pilgrim said the parking plan would also address concerns by area residents, especially as the area grows in accordance with the Downtown Master Plan.

“We do view parking management as a way to increase the chance that residents can park in front of their own houses,” she said. “We're confident we will develop a parking management plan to serve the Hip Strip's many competing demands for parking, both now and as it sees growth.”