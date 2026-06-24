Parks Department seeks budget increase to address maintenance

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Department of Parks and Recreation on Wednesday submitted its budget request for the new fiscal year – a request cut by more than half of its original figure.

The department employs 130 people with base budget of $17 million. Of that, taxes and levies provide roughly 77% of the department's revenue while 23% comes from fees for service.

Parks Director Marina Yoshioka said she worked with staff to pare the budget request down to what she deemed a more realistic ask.

“I first asked the team to give me all the requests they needed to operate and provide services at an ideal level,” she said. “To my shock, these requests came in at $2.2 million. Because the main bucket of money is based on tax assessment, we had to be judicious and mindful about creating a reasonable ask that wouldn't be an undue burden on taxpayers.”

The budget request was cut from $2.2 million down to $700,000. The increase would support the hiring of maintenance personnel and to address a growing backlog of deferred maintenance.

The request for 2.6 seasonal employees carries a one-time cost of $288,000 to fund vehicles and equipment, and an ongoing cost of $246,000.

“Over the past decade, parks and recreation has absorbed seven new trail corridor sections, five new parks, and many sections of right-of-way, including maintenance of four new roundabouts and the expansion at Airway and Expressway boulevards and Russel Street," Yoshiok said. "The new positions will support the team to do maintenance that's currently not able to be done because the existing crew is spread so thin.”

Yoshioka is also looking to address an estimated $7 million in deferred maintenance across the system. To achieve that, she's seeking a one-time increase of $240,000 and $180,000 in ongoing funding.

“It's important to make a dent and get ahead of the growing backlog,” she said. “In order of priority, we would begin with a 20-year cycle replacement project at Splash and Currents, which are anticipated at $1.2 million in the next five to seven years. We'd also use the money to triage needs across the system for maintenance emergencies.”

While the requests would be supported through taxes, the department is also looking to increase several programs and needs supported entirely by revenue generated from user fees and grants.

Among them, the department is seeking $214,000 to hire one new position to support growth in youth programming and a part-time position to support seasonal growth in programming.

Deputy parks director Ryan Applegate said the department has calculated in an anticipated increase in revenue and the growth of various programs to help cover the funding increase.

“The funds decrease the cost of services to participants related to after school and out-of-school programming, providing essential childcare,” he said. “We increased our revenues before this by 6% for wage growth and contracting.”

Other programs supported by outside funding sources include the need for a position to water and care for tree planting. The department, in partnership with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and Public Works, plans to plant 230 trees associated with sidewalk and boulevard projects this summer.

The department is also looking to continue its front-country ranger program.

“Over the last decade, the Conservation Lands Program and Lolo National Forest have funded a seasonal trail ranger position. This program has been very effective in increasing responsible recreation. Having this position results in some of the most direct trail user outreach either organization does,” said Applegate.

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