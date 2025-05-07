Voters pass school levies, oppose high-school safety levy

(Missoula Current) Voters in Missoula narrowly passed a high school levy to support the Missoula County Public Schools' general fund, but opposed a high school safety levy on Tuesday.

Voters also gave stronger support for an elementary district levy.

“On behalf of the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees, students, staff and administration, we are humbled and grateful for the support the community has shown our schools through the passage of these levy requests,” Superintendent Micah Hill said in a statement.

Based on unofficial results, the election received just 30,435 ballots out of 88,908 registered voters, for a turnout of 34%.

The High School District General Fund Levy passed with 14,438 in favor and 13,502 opposed. The Elementary District General Fund Levy also passed with 10,383 in favor and 7,118 opposed.

However, the High School District Safety Levy failed with 14,911 opposed and 12,952 in support.

“We are naturally disappointed that the high school safety levy fell short, as it would have been significant in providing very needed resources for our students and staff,” said Hill.