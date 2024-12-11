Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by a truck near downtown Missoula on Tuesday night. The name of the individual hasn't been released.

Just after 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Brooks Street and S. Higgins Avenue.

According to the Missoula Police Department, a witness said a semi-truck hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk and continued south on Brooks without stopping.

“Patrol officers located a 53-year-old male, deceased, in the 300 block of Brooks Street,” MPD said in a statement. “With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the semi-truck was later found, and the driver, a 38-year-old male, was detained for initial interviews.”

The policed department has withheld the name of the diseased out of respect to the family. His name will be released at a later time.

“The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has been consulted, and we are working closely with them to determine any potential criminal charges or further actions as the investigation continues,” the department said in a statement. “ At this time, the driver has been released pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

Higgins Avenue south of Beartracks Bridge has seen a number of incidents involving vehicles versus bicycles and pedestrians. The narrow roadway is slated for a design change as part of the Downtown Safety and Mobility project.

Once complete, Higgins Avenue from Broadway south to Brooks Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic and a center turn lane. The road is currently four lanes with no dedicated turn lane.

Anyone with additional information regartding Tuesday's accident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.