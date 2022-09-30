Police arrest man for threats with a machete in downtown Missoula

(Missoula Current) One man was arrested in downtown Missoula on Friday morning after allegedly chasing another man down the street with a machete.

The Missoula Police Department responded to several 911 calls shortly after 11:30 a.m. reporting a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of Broadway and Ryman Street.

The location sits one block from the police department and is a frequent daytime hangout for a portion of the city's homeless population.

Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said a preliminary investigation indicated that a 41-year-old male identified as Todd Deveny had been involved in an argument with several others when he produced a machete and began chasing one of the individuals down the street.

Arnold said a legally armed citizen intervened and held Deveny at gunpoint until police arrived. The citizen has cooperated with law enforcement and is not in custody, Arnold said.

Deveny is currently being held on several felony charges involving a number of alleged victims and the investigation is ongoing. All other suspects have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Friday wasn't Devany's first encounter with the law. He was arrested in Missoula three days earlier for misdemeanor criminal mischief and assault with a weapon, and again with assault on a peace officer earlier in September.

Armold asked anyone with additional information to contact MPD Detective Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6285