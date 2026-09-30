Crews rescue person after jump from Reserve Street bridge

(Missoula Current) Emergency crews in Missoula rescued an individual under the Reserve Street Bridge on Monday night and transported the person to the hospital for care.

Crews responded to the scene on reports that the person had jumped from the bridge – a distance of roughly 40 feet.

Officers with the Missoula Police Department located the individual near the edge of the river and stayed with the patient until crews with the Missoula Fire Department were able to access the scene.

“Given limited access and low-light conditions, specialized rescue personnel responded,” the fire department said in a statement. “Firefighter/Paramedics accessed and stabilized the patient while providing medical care and prepared for safe extrication from the riverbank.”

Due to the terrain and safety considerations, crews deployed a technical rope-rescue system to lift the patient to the bridge deck. The patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and care.

“While it is unclear why the individual jumped from the bridge, it’s important to remember that jumping from bridges into rivers or other waterways can be extremely dangerous, especially at night,” the department stated. “We also want to acknowledge the sensitivity of situations involving mental health crises.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available at the following resources:

• 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988 for free, confidential support available 24/7.

• Mobile Support Team (MST): In Missoula, you can call 911 and request MST.

• Crisis Text Line: Text MT to 741741

• NAMI Missoula: A community resource for mental-health information, support, education and advocacy. Their local number is (406) 880-1013