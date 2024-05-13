William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Missoula's pop funk band, Shakewell, was joined on stage at the Wilma Theater on Friday by Desperate Electric, the duo of Katyi Korte and Ben Morris from Butte, to celebrate the University of Montana's graduation week.

Both bands bring an energy in their live performance that gets audiences moving. Shakewell is a fixture in the music scene in Missoula, often playing at the Union Club or the summer series at Caras Park.

Desperate Electric is becoming better known in the area, having played the Top Hat a couple of times this past year. As a duo, they are able to produce a sound that is big and sonic. They fill the stage with a presence that demands attention and is a prefect compliment to their fusion of funk, rock, soul and pop music.

This was the first time I have been able to see them live, and they were more than I had expected, both musically and visually.