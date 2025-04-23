Montana Democratic Party

Out-of-state multimillionaires Tim Sheehy and Greg Gianforte slashed their taxes while working Montanans got slapped with record-high property tax bills for 2023. If that doesn’t sit well with you, you’re not alone.

While the median property tax increased for Montana homeowners by 21%, Tim Sheehy saved tens of thousands of dollars on his Big Sky vacation mansion after using one of his business associates to get the valuation of his multimillion-dollar vacation property lowered by $2 million. The appeal reduced the valuation of his luxury property, which goes for a whopping average of $1,400 a night, from $7.7 million to $5.5 million.

The rest of us have been left to fend for ourselves as the cost of living only continues to soar in Montana, while Tim Sheehy is working the system, buying up properties across our state, and proving he’s part of the problem.

Then there’s the guy responsible for Montana’s property tax crisis to begin with: Governor Greg Gianforte. Montanans are still scratching their heads after learning Gianforte paid far less in property taxes than his neighbors in both Bozeman and Helena.

Public tax documents show that among the 75 homes surrounding Gianforte’s mansion in Helena, all of them saw sizable tax increases, yet the Governor gave himself a 7% tax cut. I don’t know anyone else in Montana (besides Tim Sheehy) who actually got lower property taxes – do you?

On top of that, MTN News reported Gianforte’s mansion in Bozeman saw an increase in property taxes by only 19% from 2022, thanks to a questionable agricultural exemption on his residential property. That pales in comparison to Gianforte’s next-door neighbors in Bozeman who saw a staggering 71% increase in property taxes on their home last year.

While Tim Sheehy and Greg Gianforte took advantage of the system and lowered their taxes, Montanans were forced to tighten their belts and trudge along. Fortunately, Montana Democrats are committed to finding solutions and are bringing them to the table.

Earlier this month, Montana House and Senate Democrats unveiled a $215 million designed to lower property taxes for hardworking Montanans and protect residents against future tax hikes. That means tax cuts for low and middle-income earners as well as retirees, and making sure corporations and the multimillionaire outsiders like Tim Sheehy and Greg Gianforte pay their fair share.

Montanans want leaders who create and implement solutions. We don’t need any more rich politicians who only look out for themselves and play by a different set of rules.