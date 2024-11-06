Sheehy holds slight lead over Tester in early results

Blair Miller

(Daily Montanan) The U.S. Senate race in Montana was too early to call as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, but Republican Tim Sheehy led Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester 52% to 46%, with some of the state’s largest counties still outstanding but about 30% of votes counted.

Earlier in the evening, before Missoula County reported, Sheehy held a 16% lead over Tester. But a batch of about 70,000 votes that came in just after 11 p.m. narrowed the race to show Sheehy having just a 1% lead, a gap of about 2,000 votes.

Initial results had been favorable for Sheehy and mirrored national trends. Republicans had already picked up two Senate seats as of 10:30 p.m. when Republican Jim Justice won the race in West Virginia and Bernie Moreno defeated incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

By 1 a.m., Sheehy had a lead of about 15,000 votes over Tester, with several large counties still oustanding. Libertarian Sid Daoud and Green Party candidate Robert Barb each had 1% of the vote in the race.

The race has been one of the most closely watched and expensive of any in the country this year. Tester was the lone statewide elected Democrat left in Montana, which has voted increasingly for Republicans in recent years, but Tester has had success with ticket-splitting Republicans and independents in a state where it used to be the norm. Tester has held his seat since he was first elected in 2006.

Sheehy, a political newcomer handpicked by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, who was in charge of Republican efforts to retake the Senate this cycle, faced a litany of scrutiny over his business’ finances, racist comments about Native Americans, his disparaging of young women, and lies he told about a gunshot wound in his arm and parachuting into Glacier National Park while training as a Navy SEAL.

Sheehy and the Daines-led National Republican Senatorial Committee also fended off a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, the Republican who had lost to Tester in 2018, who dropped out of the Senate race about a week after he finally declared his candidacy due in part to former President Donald Trump quickly endorsing Sheehy in the primary.

Sheehy and Daines consistently criticized Tester during Sheehy’s year-and-a-half long campaign as a longtime politician who has lost touch with Montana as it has shifted to being a redder state over the past five years especially. And they repeatedly tied him to the policies of the Biden administration and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who has been Democratic caucus leader since 2016.

Tester, a Big Sandy farmer who had previously succeeded in warding off Republican challengers despite the state voting for Republican presidents, drew lines between himself and the Biden administration, particularly on issues surrounding southern border security and energy production.

But he also tightly clung to his support for abortion access, a key policy this year with a constitutional amendment on abortion on Montana’s ballot, supporting Medicare and Social Security, and working to get Montana federal money to support infrastructure, water, and energy projects.

Former President Donald Trump’s lone appearance in Montana this cycle came at a rally to support Sheehy in Bozeman in August, at which Trump criticized Tester as a “big slob” and told the crowd they had to vote for Sheehy.

Sheehy said those at the rally needed to support Trump and all down-ballot Republicans in order to win back the Senate and put Trump’s agenda in place should he win the presidency.