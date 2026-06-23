Going-to-the-Sun Road open in Glacier for the 2026 season

(Daily Montanan) Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open for the 2026 season, Glacier National Park announced Monday.

Visitors will be able to drive the entire 50-mile length of the road and access Logan Pass from both West Glacier and St. Mary Entrances.

Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet (including bumpers) or wider than 8 feet (including mirrors) are prohibited between Avalanche Creek and Rising Sun, the park said.

Vehicles more than 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass to The Loop due to rock overhangs. Stock trucks and trailers can access Packers Roost on the west and Siyeh Bend on the east.

At Logan Pass, visitors will discover lingering winter snow and should be prepared for cold temperatures, wind and icy conditions. Standing or walking on snow along the road and nearby trails is strongly discouraged.

The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is closed due to snow conditions. Check the Trail Status Reports page for the latest information on trail conditions.

Visitors are encouraged to be prepared at the entrance station by having their Park Pass ready and accessible.

The park no longer requires vehicle tickets.

Park only in designated parking spaces throughout the park. Parking outside of marked areas damages fragile vegetation, contributes to soil erosion, and can block access for emergency responders, the park said.

To help protect park resources and ensure safe travel for all, visitors should follow posted parking guidance, avoid stopping along roadways, and remain patient during periods of high congestion.

As a reminder, do not throw food waste, including apple cores, orange peels, sunflower seeds, or unwanted drinks (coffee, tea, soda) out of car windows. This attracts wildlife to the roadways, which increases wildlife fatalities. Discard garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.

Traffic into the West Entrance of the park may be busy at times. Visitors may expect waits of up to 2 miles and 30 minutes to West Glacier at peak times.