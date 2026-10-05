SupCo showdown leaves future of climate lawsuits up in the air

Kelsey Reichmann

WASHINGTON (CN) — The future of state lawsuits seeking to charge fossil fuel companies for the costs of climate change appeared uncertain after oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday.

In the opening argument of the term, the justices debated whether local officials have authority to address the national problem of global warming or if such matters should be left to the federal government. Most of the high court seemed skeptical that so-called climate accountability lawsuits should be barred altogether, but it was unclear whether justices might limit when such suits can be brought.

The case at issue began in Boulder, Colorado, where local officials sued oil companies for misleading the public about the effects of climate change and the role that fossil fuel products played in exacerbating those impacts. Rising temperatures in the West have led to heat waves, droughts, wildfires and floods in Boulder, all exacting a cost on the residents and the land they live on.

Local officials have spent millions on property damage payouts, and they expect to spend much more on infrastructure updates and hazard mitigation projects to offset the impacts of climate change. In 2018, Boulder sued Suncor Energy and Exxon Mobile, demanding the oil companies pitch in for the damage they caused.

For the last eight years, Suncor and Exxon have tried unsuccessfully to dodge the suit. And at the Supreme Court on Monday, the oil companies similarly struggled to convince the justices that Boulder’s case was unprecedented.

“This suit appears to be based on the old 1990s tobacco suits that were brought by states and local governments basically saying that Big Tobacco had made misrepresentations, which had caused people to overuse the product, causing harm to those governments,” Justice Elena Kagan, a Barack Obama appointee, said. “I suppose the opioid litigation more recently follows the same model.”

Kagan asked why climate lawsuits should be prohibited when tobacco and opioid cases were allowed to go forward.

The oil companies argued Boulder’s state law claims are preempted under the Clean Air Act and the Constitution. The Clean Air Act gave the Environmental Protection Agency authority to regulate air emissions and protect public health. And under the Constitution, the oil companies say, such interstate matters must be addressed at the federal level to ensure uniformity.

The high court appeared broadly skeptical of Suncor and Exxon’s constitutional questions, seeming interested in ruling on statutory grounds. And the oil companies received some support for their arguments under the Clean Air Act.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Donald Trump appointee, said there was a “wall of precedent” for interstate water and air pollution being regulated on a federal level.

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel because we’ve said this multiple times…that this kind of pollution is a federal law matter unless Congress speaks otherwise,” Kavanaugh said.

But Kavanaugh and several other justices said there was still a path for climate accountability lawsuits. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, also a Trump appointee, said the court’s precedents preserved some state authority alongside the federal government.

“If you think of a Venn diagram, there was this center where it always had to be an enclave of federal common law, where federal courts were developing the rules for interstate air and water pollution, but even under that old pre-Clean Air Act system, there was this outer ring where states had authority,” Barrett said.

Barrett said Congress preserved some state authority and that the high court had not yet decided how much should be preempted by federal law. While she said a claim like Boulder’s might not be allowed, there was some room for state law nuisance claims for pollution that were more circumscribed.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, another Trump appointee, noted these might include claims under state law more directly connected to the conduct alleged.

However, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Joe Biden appointee, said it was too early to decide whether Boulder’s case fit into that mold.

“A number of the discussions that you’ve had with my colleagues make me think that we’re really early in this case, that this is sort of premature from the standpoint of this court exercising its jurisdiction,” Jackson told the oil companies’ attorney.

Jackson suggested the lawsuit needed to proceed further in the lower courts before the justices weighed in.

Despite some agreement on various arguments from the oil companies and Boulder, it was unclear whether a majority of justices would coalesce around any of the claims. And there’s a possibility that decision ends with a tie vote since only eight justices are deciding the case.

Justice Samuel Alito announced last week he would no longer participate in the appeal. While the George W. Bush appointee didn’t explain his reasoning, he has previously recused in environmental cases because of his financial interests in oil companies.

Dozens of other local officials have filed similar lawsuits to Boulder’s, with more than one in four Americans living in a community that has a similar active lawsuit, according to research from the Center for Climate Integrity. The high court’s ruling will likely affect litigation nationwide, and it could also affect state laws based on similar grounds.