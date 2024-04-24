Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated seven individuals to federal courts, including one in the U.S District Court for the District of Montana, prompting mixed reactions from Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

In its announcement, the White House said the nominations fulfill the president's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity of the country. Biden nominated Danna Jackson, a former tribal attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, to serve the District of Montana.

Daines said he would review Jackson's background and determine “if this nomination is the right fit for Montana.”

“Federal judges in Montana are crushing our way of life because they legislate from the bench,” Daines said. “Montanans want judges who will bring balance to our courts and uphold the Constitution. Unfortunately, President Biden failed to seriously consult with me prior to making this nomination. This is inexcusable and a missed opportunity.”

Jackson has served as the CSKT attorney since 2023 and previously served the Department of the Interior as senior counselor to the director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Jackson also has served as the chief legal counsel to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and as Assistant U.S. Attorney and Tribal Liaison in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana.

She also has served as a staff attorney for the National Indian Gaming Commission and is a graduate of the University of Montana, where she also earned her law degree.

“Danna Jackson has a proven track record of applying the law with fairness and integrity throughout her legal career, and I have no doubt that she’ll bring these high standards to the federal judiciary and District of Montana,” Tester said.

“As a born-and-raised Montanan, her extensive experience at every level of Montana’s legal system makes her well qualified to serve our state and I’m looking forward to getting her nomination across the finish line with bipartisan support in the Senate.”