Tester: Price of lifesaving drugs set to drop

(Missoula Current) Patients who rely upon 10 lifesaving prescription drugs will see a decrease in prices after negotiations authorized in the Inflation Reduction Act., including insulin and Eliquis.

Sen. Jon Tester on Thursday said roughly 25,000 Montana seniors on Medicare will see cost savings up to 75%. Medicare enrollees across the nation will save roughly $1.5 billion on out-of-pocket costs when the new prices take hold.

"Montanans shouldn’t have to struggle to fill their lifesaving prescription medications because Big Pharma is jacking up prices, and today’s announcement is a big win for Montanans across our state,” Tester said in a statement.

Tester said the reduced prices will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026. Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

For the first time ever, the act permitted Medicare to negotiate the price of covered prescription drugs. The Department of Health and Human Services is required to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers for 10 qualifying drugs for 2026 and 15 drugs for each of 2027 and 2028.

For 2029 and each following year, negotiations will include 20 drugs.

“I took the large pharmaceutical companies head-on to pass a commonsense law that will now officially lower the cost of 10 of the most common prescription drugs that Montanans rely on that treat heart disease, cancer, diabetes, blood clots, and more,” Tester said. “I’ll continue working to lower costs and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking families.”

According to Tester, the drugs include the following: