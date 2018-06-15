UM names new vice president of enrollment and strategic marketing

The University of Montana on Friday named Catherine Cole as its new vice president of enrollment and strategic communications, a hire that completes the school's push to integrate marketing, communications and enrollment under a single title.

Cole, who begins the job this summer, will leave the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, where she serves as assistant vice president of enrollment services and director of integrated marketing and strategic communications.

“UM is a world-class university and this reorganization creates the opportunity to better integrate and more effectively tell our story,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “Cathy Cole has impressive and documented professional success in these areas and I look forward to the energy she will bring to campus.”

As vice president for enrollment and strategic communications at UM, Cole will oversee integrated communications, including University Relations, collegiate licensing, marketing, the Office of Alumni Relations and UM’s Broadcast Media Center.

The national search for the position netted 35 applicants, four of which visited campus over the past few weeks as finalists.

“With the support of the University and Missoula communities, we are going to make some positive steps forward,” said Cole. “It's a great time to be a Grizzly. My family and I are looking forward to our move and this next chapter.”

Violet Hopkins, evaluations supervisor in UM’s admissions office and a member of the search committee, said she was pleased with the hiring process and selection.

“Cathy brings an incredible amount of experience related to enrollment management – and specifically marketing to prospective students, as well as keeping our current students engaged,” Hopkins said. “I’m excited to work with her.”