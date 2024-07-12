Viewpoint: Tester the real Montanan, and the real deal

Sue Orr

I had the unique opportunity working on the Jesse James Mullen for Secretary of State campaign. We attended the Arlee Powwow and were there at the same time as Sen. Jon Tester.

I’ve known Jon Tester since my son and daughter were in his first TV ads back in 2006. They are grown adults now and my daughter actually served as a page in the US Senate in 2014.

When I sat down at the tent table he was eating his burger at, I asked him how he was, and he said “better now that you’re here!” Then another friend who was sitting with us mentioned the doctor in Havre who delivered her and he said the same one delivered him! AND, the doctor was smoking a cigar at the time!

We all had quite a laugh about that. I tell this story to illustrate a real Montana story from a man who has served Montana well and knows Montanan’s.

Jon Tester is the real deal, a dirt farmer, teacher, meat cutter, former president of the MT Senate and our US Senator who get things done for us in DC.

Vote like our Montana depends on it. Because it does. Re-elect Jon Tester to the US Senate!