Viewpoint: Student supports MCPS levy

Kaitlyn Reinhardt

Cracked floors, leaking ceilings, and steaming classrooms, the unfortunate reality of students attending MCPS schools. I’m a junior at Sentinel. I’ve been in the MCPS public school system since kindergarten and I have seen the way poor investments affect student morale.

We’ve all been made aware of the fact that attendance rates have been on a steady decline, but would you want to go to school for seven hours a day knowing you’re going to get dripped on or walk into a hole in the floor? Our public schools need your help in order to transform these spaces into areas that are actually tolerable to inhabit day-in and day-out.

The physical buildings aren’t the only issue at hand. Our amazing teachers who put up with pretty much anything you can think of deserve so much more. These selfless educators are the sole reason for children's success.

Personally, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the role models I’ve come across during my time at Sentinel. So many students have access to incredible opportunities such as, capital campaigns, state titles, and endless scholarships because of the work teachers do. Undeniable amounts of effort are put in so that their students can succeed.

These people deserve so much more than what they’re handed. By voting yes on the high school levy when ballots go out on April 15th you’re positively impacting the lives of students and showing teachers that you recognize the hard work they put in, and you appreciate them.