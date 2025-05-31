Tim Miller

House Speaker Mike Johnson once urged his colleagues to use “a scalpel, not a sledgehammer” when changing energy-related tax credits. Unfortunately, the House’s recently passed bill took a sledgehammer approach.

The bill makes sweeping changes to clean energy tax credits—changes that will increase household energy costs and slow vital clean-energy investments in our state.

These tax credits play a critical role in stimulating private investment, lowering energy costs, and creating high-quality jobs, particularly in manufacturing and construction. They also help position Montana—and the United States—as a global leader in the clean-tech transition. Protecting these credits could generate thousands of Montana jobs every year.

County commissioners understand the value: projects supported by these credits generate local tax revenue, helping fund schools and infrastructure.

The Senate now has a chance to correct course. It should follow Speaker Johnson’s original advice and use a scalpel, not a sledgehammer.

Senator Daines, with your seat on the Senate Finance Committee, you have the influence to protect America’s clean energy future.

We urge both of our Senators—Daines and Sheehy—to defend these essential clean energy tax credits. Take action by following this link.

Tim Miller volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, volunteer-powered advocacy organization.