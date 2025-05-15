Viewpoint: Colstrip plant plays critical power role in Montana

Fred Thomas

The recent op-ed on the Colstrip power plant mischaracterizes recent EPA actions and downplays the critical role for Colstrip in Montana. Labeling Colstrip “the dirtiest coal plant in the nation” is both inflammatory and inaccurate.

The plant has invested hundreds of millions in pollution controls over the past two decades, including scrubbers and mercury reduction systems – allowing it to operate within stringent emissions limits. Labeling it the worst polluter also ignores far larger emitters in other states.

Calling Colstrip “one of the most expensive and outdated energy sources in the nation” also oversimplifies a complex energy landscape. While renewable energy is cheaper to generate, it’s not always cheaper to deliver. Intermittent sources like wind and solar require backup generation, storage, and expanded transmission infrastructure – costs that often aren’t factored into these comparisons.

As for the claim that Montana suffers from the fourth highest energy costs in the nation: that’s simply wrong. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Montana consistently ranks among the lowest in average residential electricity rates. In fact, Colstrip has long helped keep rates stable by providing a firm, reliable power supply, particularly in winter when solar and wind may underperform.

Ultimately, demonizing Colstrip ignores its current role in grid reliability, cost stability, and community employment. While attempting to make Colstrip even cleaner is laudable – timelines, technology and costs must also be feasible.

EPA’s temporary exemption strikes that balance.

Fred Thomas is the former Montana State Senate Majority Leader and a 24-year legislator.