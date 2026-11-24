David Daniels

Public debate over data centers has focused on land, energy, and water use by these gargantuan projects. Governmental entities at all levels are concerned with zoning and permitting procedures. This surge in data center construction is being driven by the “needs” of artificial intelligence.

Unfortunately, a major component of the data center debate is never aired publicly. Do citizens have the right to refuse artificial intelligence at the heart of the data center debate? Can we access our smartphones and computers without being spied upon or coerced to use AI options?

When researching a topic on the internet, such as baking a cake, artificial intelligence takes the lead by providing a generic formula for baking cakes before offering actual websites where people have shared their recipes. A few years ago, this was not the case. Any inquiry into baking cakes would provide individual websites with recipes. There was no artificial intelligence jumping to the front of the line with instructions on how to bake a cake.

A corollary to the debate on artificial intelligence is whether people can live their lives without being tracked by internet algorithms. These algorithms track the browsing history of internet users and feed this information back to tech companies to be sold to advertisers. Some call it data mining, but unlike hard-rock mining, no royalties are ever paid to the people being mined.

One way to limit the proliferation of data centers hinges upon giving people the “right” to turn off artificial intelligence and restricting algorithms on personal devices such as smart phones and laptops.

Currently, tech companies do not tolerate such backtalk. A recent example is Google’s threats to turn off search functions for any school district seeking to limit artificial intelligence access by students. This abuse of power can only be addressed by congressional actions that push back against tech companies. Actions that are unlikely to happen regardless of which political party is in power.

Consumer protection laws centered around technology are practically nonexistent. As land lines disappear and data breaches become as common as rain, people are forced into upgrades in their cell phones, entertainment options, and purchasing choices. My elderly mother cannot even use her phone because flash-up messages and changing interface present unfamiliar choices. Software development meant to make our lives easier is actually making things unbearable.

I commend those people working towards restrictions on data centers and the threats posed by artificial intelligence. Much of this work is happening on local and statewide levels. Unfortunately, very little is being done at a national or international level and nothing is being done to empower individual people with regard to emerging technology.

American patriot Patrick Henry reportedly said, “give me liberty, or give me death.” All I’m asking for is the ability to turn off AI functions on my smartphone and stop tracking my internet browsing. Giving Americans this power may go far towards limiting the “need” for expanding data centers and shaping the role of artificial intelligence in our lives.

David Daniels lives in Missoula