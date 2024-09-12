Viewpoint: November is a test for our democratic system

Election Judges

As volunteer election judges, we understand that few institutions are as precious as democracy. Despite all the differences in our state—whether political, cultural, or demographic—the ballot box is where we can unite to fight for the vision we see for our state—regardless of what that vision is.

However, we have lost sight of this core principle somewhere along the way, and threats to our democracy have become all too common. Over the past four years, we have seen attacks on election officials, poll workers, and non-partisan volunteers like us. As Montanans, we understand that the common good of our communities and our state comes before personal gain, but unfortunately, this only matters if those in power agree with us.

In Montana, our elections are monitored by an independent panel and secured by state officials and volunteers who work to ensure that every vote is counted fairly and accurately. Plus, our state’s leaders in Congress, including Senator Tester, are working tirelessly to protect democracy – not because it’s politically convenient – but because it’s the right thing to do.

Senator Tester was pivotal in drafting the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Together, these bills will help secure our democracy, ensuring that our system serves the people of our state and not the agendas of special interests.

The Freedom to Vote Act fends off baseless attacks on our democracy, shielding election officials, poll workers, and volunteers from partisan attacks and protecting our election infrastructure. This bill also includes measures to strengthen the integrity of our elections, ensuring undue influence has no place in our democracy. Likewise, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act stifles restrictive voting laws, putting our democracy in the hands of the people and allowing Montanans to fight for stronger, more transparent elections.

As Montanans head to the polls in November, we must remember that the very system that allows us to have a voice in the first place is at risk. When it comes to democracy, there is no right, left, or center. It solely comes down to protecting the fundamental rights of everyone in our state. The time to act is now. If you stand by this sacred principle, then you must participate in our democracy and urge our state’s leaders to enshrine the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as the law of the land.

Lora Wier (Choteau), Beki Brandborg (Helena), and Kathy Bramer (Helena), are election judges in Montana.