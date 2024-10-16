Viewpoint: Elena Evan needed on PSC to represent ratepayers

Sue Furey

This fall, I’m voting for Elena Evans for District 4 Public Service Commissioner because none of us can afford another four years of rate hikes. The PSC is so important to all of us now and in the future.

The current board needs to be replaced. They vote in favor of Northwestern Energ.

Our current Public Service Commissioner, who is running for reelection, Jennifer Fielder, is a profiteer for NorthWestern Energy who voted against a $9.1 million rebate for ratepayers in 2021 after NorthWestern overcharged its customers during the pandemic.

No family should ever have to choose between turning on the heat or buying a gallon of milk, but double-digit increases on our power bills are forcing families to make that choice.

Montanans are burdened with the 4th highest energy costs in the nation, and our PSC has to do a better job providing affordable power for all Montanans.

Elena Evans has two young kids and knows what it’s like to work hard to make ends meet. She’s never run for public office and never wanted to. She’s running to lower our power bills, and she deserves our support.

Join me in voting for Elena Evans for Public Service Commissioner for District 4!