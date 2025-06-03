Viewpoint: An ‘all-of-the-above’ energy future

Fred Thomas

Michael Hoyt’s recent letter (May 15, 2025) grossly misrepresents both the facts and my record on energy policy. I appreciate the chance to respond and clarify a few important points about Colstrip, Montana’s energy mix, and our state’s future.

Let’s begin with Colstrip. Mr. Hoyt claims it’s “among the most expensive and outdated energy sources in the nation.” That’s simply not true, like most everything in his letter.

The marginal cost of power from Colstrip remains competitive, especially during peak demand periods when renewable resources aren’t producing. Unlike intermittent sources like wind and solar, Colstrip provides steady, dispatchable baseload power—something every energy grid needs to function reliably. That reliability is what keeps rates more stable over time and reduces our dependence on volatile power markets.

He’s right about one thing: Colstrip provides good jobs. But dismissing those as replaceable by jobs in the renewable sector misses an important distinction. Most renewable jobs are temporary construction roles. Colstrip supports hundreds of permanent, skilled positions—jobs that support families and entire communities in Eastern Montana. I believe we can support an energy transition, but it must be a just transition—one that doesn’t leave entire towns behind.

On emissions, Colstrip has invested significantly in pollution controls over the years and complies with strict regulatory standards. But eliminating Colstrip won’t eliminate emissions; it will just shift generation elsewhere, often to less-regulated or out-of-state sources. Keeping local generation under Montana oversight is both practical and responsible.

Mr. Hoyt also brings up Montana’s experience with deregulation, and yes—I was part of that process. At the time, deregulation had bipartisan support and 60 co-sponsors. It reflected a national push toward market-based energy. In hindsight, it’s clear parts of that transition didn’t work out as intended. But it’s disingenuous to suggest that one legislator alone drove it or to ignore the fact that the decision was made openly, with public debate, and with backing from both parties. That’s how policymaking works—even when outcomes fall short.

Regarding NorthWestern Energy’s acquisition of additional shares in Colstrip: the symbolic $1 figure Mr. Hoyt cites is misleading. That transfer was about realigning ownership and responsibility for a vital regional energy asset—not about some secret windfall. The alternative would be to leave Montana’s energy future in the hands of out-of-state utilities, which I don’t support.

As for the insinuations about my role on the Ravalli County Electric Co-op board—Mr. Hoyt draws conclusions based on timing, not facts. I’m one board member on a seven-person team. Rate structures, including demand charges, reflect complex cost-of-

service studies and regulatory requirements—not personal agendas. There is no evidence, because there is no truth, to the idea that I profited from or engineered those changes. All of us citizens just got through the last 4 years with accumulated 23% inflation caused by people, Hoyt, likely voted into office! All costs are up!

We shouldn’t shut down resources we still depend on just to satisfy a political narrative. Montanans deserve low rates, energy security, and thoughtful planning—not knee-jerk reactions or scapegoating.

We need real energy solutions—not ideological campaigns dressed up as consumer advocacy. I’ll continue to support balanced, fact-based policy for Montana’s energy future.

Fred Thomas is a former Montana State Senate Majority Leader, with 24 years in the Legislature