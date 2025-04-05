Viewpoint: Killing wolves is an international disgrace

Nastaran Rahnama

My name is Nastaran Rahnama, I am a documentary filmmaker and a director of "Space to Live". A terrifying situation of hunting wolves and destroying the wildlife in Motana has been brought to my attention.

Removing a keystone species that provide natural healing to the ecosystem is already bad, pushing through more bills to further unethical acts, such as extending the hunting season, trapping that causes any victims to suffer a terrifying and totally unacceptable death.

The planet is already suffering from human activities and the overgrowth of the human enterprise. Biodiversity loss is a threat to us humans and non-humans. As I am sure you already know, we all need a healthy ecosystem for our own survival.

However, a minority group of people are destroying the wildlife without using any science, or accurate data under their management, this is purely to generate revenue. They are killing what belongs to everyone.

There are extensive scientific studies already proving that wolves, as a keystone species, are so important to keeping the ecosystem healthy, they are not a threat to humans.

This situation is utterly disgusting and from an international perspective embarrassing, knowing also that tourist money will only assist to destroy the environment.

Please be the voice of the wildlife, don't allow wolves (and other wildlife including but not limited to Bears & Big Cats) haters to destroy the beautiful Montana wildlife. Please ask people to speak up and make their feelings known by writing directly to legislators and MFWP Please let everyone know this must stop, and instead Montana should become the place where wildlife can thrive and whoever visits can see and believe it as the most beautiful place on earth.

Currently it is ugly and moving towards a very dark stage.

Nastaran Rahnama is a documentary filmmaker and director of 'Space to Live."