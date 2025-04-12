Montana library directors

Montana's 123 public libraries welcomed 3.3 million visitors last year – our families, friends, and neighbors--borrowing books, attending programs, accessing computers, and connecting with their communities. These vital institutions now face an unprecedented challenge.

On March 31, the Department of Government Efficiency, by orders of the administration, shuttered the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS), likely eliminating a critical funding source for libraries nationwide. Loss of funding would disproportionately impact Montana's rural, small-town, and tribal libraries – precisely the communities that need these services most.

Rural public library development has been federally funded work since the Eisenhower administration in 1956. Since its creation by Congress in 1996, IMLS has served as an independent agency to "advance, support, and empower America's museums and libraries." Despite making up just 0.003% of the federal budget, its impact has been immense. With only seventy employees, IMLS has supported 125,000 libraries across all fifty states – including the 67% of Montana public libraries serving rural communities.

In 2024 alone, the Montana State Library received $1.4 million in IMLS funds to distribute to libraries statewide. These resources have helped local libraries improve literacy, provide digital access, preserve local history, expand e-book collections, and maintain efficient catalog systems. Though modest in size, these investments yield significant returns for Montanans.

Elimination of this funding would threaten the services our communities rely on daily. There are several ways Montanans who love and count on their libraries can help. Contact the Governor’s office (https://governor.mt.gov/Contact/), your Congressional representatives, (https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials), and ask the Montana State Library Commissioners to advocate for preserving IMLS funding (msl.mt.gov/about/commission councils/commission).

Join broader, Montana-based advocacy efforts. The Montana Library Association recently launched Montanans for Libraries at montanansforlibraries.org to address various issues affecting library users. And don’t forget to support your favorite library. By volunteering or donating to your local library foundation or friends’ group, you help maximize your community’s investment in library services.

Libraries thrive through strategic and reliable partnerships of public, private, and community support. With IMLS funding at risk, your advocacy is more important than ever to ensure Montana's libraries can continue serving our communities for generations to come.

Billings Public Library Foundation; Friends of Billings Public Library; Bozeman Library Friends and FoundationFriends of Chouteau County Library; Conrad Library Foundation; Great Falls Public Library Foundation; Havre-Hill County Library Foundation; Friends of the Livingston-Park County Library; Missoula Public Library Foundation; Friends of the Sheridan Public Library; Sheridan Public Library Board of Trustees; Trust for Montana Libraries; Contact Janay Johnson, Executive Director of the Bozeman Library Friends and Foundation: janay@supportbozemanlibrary.org