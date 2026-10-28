Viewpoint: Yes and Yes to the Montana Plan

Monica Tranel

Corruption and greed are not new. They are not unique. They are time worn human traits. Traits that have been successfully checked when We the People have had enough.

If you’ve had enough of money in politics, vote yes for The Montana Plan (I-194). It changes the powers Montana grants corporations so they no longer include spending in elections.

In Montana, we like to lean into a particular strain of corruption manifested by the Copper Kings.

Jeff Wiltse, in his 2012 law review article The Origins of Montana’s Corrupt Practices Act: A More Complete History[I] gives the Montana story a fuller explanation. Wiltse writes that there was nothing all that special about corporate corruption in Montana in the early 1900s. It was rampant. Montana’s 1912 Corrupt Practices Act drew from other states:

Twenty states, including Montana, had passed limited corrupt practices laws back in the 1890s. [...] By the early 1900s […] many reformers found this first generation of corrupt practices laws too limited. […] they sought new laws that would cap the total amount of money that could be spent on a campaign and would limit or totally prohibit campaign contributions by corporations. […]

The 1912 election was volatile nationally, with reform and establishment movements realigning both parties, and Bull Moose Teddy Roosevelt giving Woodrow Wilson a run for his money.

In that context, Montana’s Corrupt Practices Act passed with over 76 percent of the vote (44,337 to 13,645).

The alignment of the corporate copper interests and the Montana Power Company gives further essential context to our history. Following the 1912 ballot initiatives that brought significant change, the 1913 Legislature passed the utility statute that underpins the public utility compact.

The common thread that Montanans understood and wrote into our political story 100 years ago is that a corporation is what we say it is, no more, no less.

A century after the Corrupt Practices Act, Montana voters approved I-166 on November 6, 2012, opposing corporate constitutional rights and corporate campaign spending. I-166 urged Montana officials to pursue a federal constitutional amendment.

A century before the Corrupt Practices Act, in Dartmouth College v. Woodward, 1819, Chief Justice John Marshall laid it out:

A corporation is an artificial being, invisible, intangible, and existing only in contemplation of law. Being the mere creature of law, it possesses only those properties which the charter of its creation confers upon it either expressly or as incidental to its very existence.

Samuel Insull understood this principle, and built it into his profit goals, when he proposed the utility compact in 1898. He put the public’s right to buy the plant back on the table himself in exchange for getting the monopoly he wanted and would earn boatloads of money from.

That was the deal then. It remains the deal today.

A monopoly held by a corporation is not an asset it earned. It was a grant from us, the People.

The charter, the legal grant to “exist” as a corporation, also comes from us, the People.

That is the compact. It is also the legal theory of I-194, the Montana Plan.

Citizens United is part of the movement that has been part of capitalism and democracy from the beginning, that argues for corporate “rights.” Nothing could be more antithetical to the people of Montana. We rejected the concept of “corporate rights” in 2012 when we passed I-166 by nearly the same margin as in 1912:

[….] Montana’s elected and appointed officials are generally directed as follows:

(a) that the people of Montana regard money as property, not speech;

(b) that the people of Montana regard the rights under the United States Constitution as rights of human beings, not rights of corporations; […]

Lee Metcalf saw the connection between utilities and corporate money more than fifty years ago. In 1967 Metcalf, working with Vic Reinemer, published Overcharge, a damning illustration of “figures don’t lie and liars don’t figure.” Using data the companies had given the federal government, Metcalf showed that these monopoly corporations used our money for advertising, lobbying, and politics. All paid for by captive ratepayers, people who had no other place to buy electricity and no vote on the company’s board. Metcalf pointed out that IOU (which stands for investor-owned utility) says it all.

A monopoly’s political money isn’t the shareholders’ money. It is the ratepayers’ money, collected under a monopoly franchise that the public granted. Those monopolies then spend it in elections of the people who regulate them. That is the connection between the 1912 law and the 1913 law. It is why the Montana Plan matters on so many levels today.

Opponents say I-194 silences Montana business. But business owners remain people, free to speak and give in their own names. The question on our ballot is whether the power to bankroll elections should come with limited liability and perpetual life (corporate existence).

In 1912 Montanans looked at one of the most powerful corporations in America and decided they were not helpless. The 1913 law still stands and protects us every time we pay our power bill.

The 1912 ban on corporate election spending was struck down by the courts in 2012. Its successor is on our kitchen tables, with a blank YES next to it. We decide. We get money out of politics.

Elections are where We the People set the terms.

All together.