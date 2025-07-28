Viewpoint: Montana’s misguided war on wolves

Mark Cooke

The recent proposal by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (MFWP) to slaughter over 500 wolves in the upcoming hunting and trapping season is not only aggressive but also alarmingly misguided. The decision is rooted in flawed logic, influenced by extreme anti-carnivore sentiment, and poses a real threat to both Montana’s ecological balance and its reputation as a natural haven.

One of the main arguments for the wolf slaughter is to control elk populations. However, the numbers tell a different story. When wolves were reintroduced to Montana in 1995, the state had approximately 95,000 elk. Today, that number has surged to over 135,000, with the state being over its elk population objective by at least 50,000. The idea that wolves are decimating elk herds is not only misleading but also unsupported by data. Regions like Northwest Montana, which complain about low elk numbers, have not conducted consistent yearly elk population counts.

Out of 15 Elk Hunting Districts in this area, only 4 have regular population assessments. This lack of data transparency raises questions about the legitimacy of claims regarding elk scarcity due to wolves. Livestock depredation is another cited reason for the proposed slaughter. Yet, the numbers are minuscule when viewed in context. Montana, with approximately 2 million cattle, had claims for 15 cattle in 2023, 45 in 2024, and 8 in 2025. These losses are f inancially compensated by the Montana Livestock Loss Board. Moreover, organizations like Wolves of the Rockies are actively working with ranchers to promote coexistence with wolves and 850 words other large carnivores.

The narrative that wolves are a significant threat to livestock is overblown and fails to account for the successful mitigation strategies in place. The proposed slaughter is further undermined by the unreliable methods used to estimate wolf populations. MFWP relies on Integrated Patch Occupancy Modeling (iPOM), a tool designed for predicting distribution rather than population abundance.

Without accurate population data, the decision to kill 500 wolves is not only scientifically baseless but also risks pushing wolves back to the brink of endangerment. This could trigger a federal relisting under the Endangered Species Act, stripping Montana of its ability to manage its wolf populations for years to come. The 2025 Montana legislative session witnessed a slew of extreme anti-wolf bills, driven by a small faction of radical legislators. These proposals were fortunately defeated in a show of bipartisan cooperation.

Yet, the persistent push against wolves is driven by political agendas rather than sound science. The governor and MFWP leadership, influenced by these anti-wolf factions, are ignoring the desires of the majority of Montanans and Americans who value wolves as an integral part of the state’s natural heritage. The ramifications of this war on wolves extend beyond ecological harm. Wolves and other large carnivores are significant draws for tourism, a financial engine for Montana. Yellowstone National Park serves as a prime example of how predator populations can boost local economies.

A continued assault on wolves not only invites legal battles but also jeopardizes Montana’s tourism industry. The senior leadership at MFWP seems intent on sidelining pro wolf voices and reducing wolf populations to the bare minimum required to avoid federal intervention. This approach is short 850 words sighted and detrimental to both wildlife management and public trust.

Montana must adopt a balanced, scientifically-driven approach to wildlife management that includes all stakeholders. Only then can we ensure the coexistence of livestock, wildlife, and human interests. Montana stands at a crossroads. Will it choose to be guided by science and inclusivity, or will it continue down a path of ecological mismanagement and political maneuvering? The choice is clear, and the time to act is now.

Marc Cooke is president of Wolves of the Rockies