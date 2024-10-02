Viewpoint: Tester strong on food, farm policy

Neva Hassanein

Food and farm policy deserves way more attention than it’s been getting in Montana’s US Senate race. Whether you ranch, farm, or eat, these policies matter. I’ve dedicated my life to food and agriculture, so I speak from experience.

Jon Tester, the only working farmer in the Senate, is a crucial advocate for our farmers and ranchers. He fights for a commonsense Farm Bill – which impacts everything from crop insurance to conservation to support for those starting out. Also, the Farm Bill provides a safety net for Montanans experiencing food insecurity, including 1 in 6 children who may not eat enough today.

Tester has pushed to restore competition, fighting corporate consolidation and unfair practices that threaten producers and increase our grocery bills.

Recently, Tester secured $1.4 million to expand Old Salt – a meat processing outfit, started by ranch families. They’re creating new jobs and supplying Montanans with beef raised by our neighbors. Not surprisingly, Tester always stands up for our right to know where our food comes from.

Jon clearly cares about Montana producers and consumers. His opponent has zero experience with the complex policies impacting our food future. We need our senior senator fighting for Montanans. Please join me in voting for Tester.