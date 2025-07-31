West Nile Virus detected in Montana

(Missoula Current) Health officials this week confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in Montana this year and said activity appears to be widespread across the state.

The Department of Health and Human services said four mosquito pools tested positive for the virus, with three in Lewis and Clark County and one in Cascade County. Other counties east of the Continental Divide also reported cases of the virus in horses.

“Illness caused by WNV can vary significantly in severity,” Vectorborne Disease Epidemiologist Devon Cozart said in a statement. “Although some people may not experience any symptoms at all, many people experience the onset of flu-like symptoms such as body aches and fatigue that may persist for weeks to months.”

The virus can cause illness in humans after a bite from an infected Culex mosquito. The increased risk of transmission to humans is expected to continue through October, or as long as mosquitoes remain active in the state.

According to state health officials, there is no vaccine or targeted medication for the virus in humans. Most people who become infected with WNV will be asymptomatic, but one in five experience mild symptoms including headache, rash, body aches, joint pains, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Fatigue and body aches may persist for weeks following infection.

“Severe, neurological cases of WNV also occur every year in Montana, which may lead to death or permanent disability like blindness or paralysis,” said Cozart. “Don’t take a chance; prioritize avoiding mosquito bites whenever possible.”

The Environmental Protection Agency maintains lists of approved insect repellents that can be applied directly to the skin. Emptying standing water at least once per week is important to keep mosquitoes away from homes.