Whole Foods to anchor Midtown Market project on Brooks

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Six months after announcing a commercial development anchored by an organic grocer on Brooks Street, project backers on Wednesday confirmed the grocer is a Whole Foods Market.

The project is part of the Midtown Market development planned near Dore Lane and Brooks Street and is expected to be officially announced by the Midtown Association at its mixer next week.

Sterling CRE first announced the project in May, saying the development will include flexible retail spaces suited for a variety of retail, restaurant and service uses. The broker added that the development would be anchored by a “premium organic grocer” that's new to Missoula.

Sterling confirmed with the Missoula Current on Wednesday that the grocer was Whole Foods, though the official announcement wasn't expected to come until next week's event.

The project is slated for delivery in April 2028 on the property currently occupied by the Brooks Street Motor Inn. The development has space available ranging from 1,300 square feet to 6,000 square feet.