Broker announces commercial project, organic grocer, on Brooks

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A commercial real estate firm based in Missoula this week posted notice announcing a new mixed-use retail development planned for Brooks Street.

Sterling CRE said the project will be anchored by an organic grocer not yet established in Missoula.

The project location sits roughly .03 miles from the traffic light at the intersection of Brooks Street and Dore Lane.

“The development will feature flexible retail spaces … suited for a variety of retail, restaurant, and service users,” Sterling said in its ad. “Anchored by a premium organic grocery anchor that is brand-new to Missoula, the project is expected to generate strong, consistent consumer traffic and regional draw.”

The intersection of Brooks Street and Dore Lane in Missoula. The intersection of Brooks Street and Dore Lane in Missoula. loading...

The project is slated for delivery in April 2028, Sterling said. The development has space available ranging from 1,300 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

While the exact property hasn't been announced, the former Hu Hot site sits within the area noticed in the ad. The popular restaurant closed in October 2023 and then burned to the ground in March 2025.

The property was scrapped and remains vacant.